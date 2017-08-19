 Skip Nav
Where to Travel Based on Your Favorite Drink

A good cocktail or glass of wine at a fabulous dinner is probably going to be one of our favorite vacation memories. But if you value a great drink, what you love to imbibe is probably going to dictate where you should travel. We rounded up some of the best places to go depending on what you really love to drink, and some of the destinations may really surprise you!

Absinthe: Paris, France
Guavaberry Liqueur: Sint Maarten
Baijiu: Sichuan, China
Rum: Nicaragua
Vodka: Brooklyn, New York
Tequila: Jalisco, Mexico
Gin: England
Whiskey: Ireland and Scotland
Brandy: Serbia
Bourbon: Kentucky, United States
Cava: Spain
