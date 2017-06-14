 Skip Nav
The 1 Thing You Must Do Before Summer Ends

There's only one thing you need to do this Summer, and it's so simple. Take a day off of work. No more excuses or concerns — just do it. Not only is it the ultimate season to relax and vacation, taking just one day off of your job has been proven to increase productivity.

No, seriously — by removing yourself from the workplace for one extra day, you are giving yourself a refresh. Not only does it improve your mental health, it makes you more valuable when you return to your job. Studies prove that employees are happier and more energetic when they take advantage of their vacation days.

Most Americans don't make use of all of their alotted time off each year while employees in other countries often take twice as many vacation days in that same time period. It's time to give yourself a break!

The next time you hesitate about scheduling a day off, remember that it's not only good for you, it's good for your workplace.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
