Game of Thrones Fans Can Travel to This Castle For the Ultimate Winterfell Festival

Now that Winter is here, it's the perfect time to pack your warmest attire and head for your dream vacation waiting in Ireland.

Castle Ward, better known to fans as Winterfell, is an 18-century manor in Northern Ireland and serves as the backdrop for the Stark family home on the HBO show. Now, the castle is hosting a Winterfell Festival worthy of the King in the North, and fans can get in on some serious Game of Thrones action.

Not only can Thrones enthusiasts check out the setting for Winterfell during this immersive one-day festival, but they'll also be able to enjoy the King's Tournament Games, appearances from the dogs that play the Stark family's beloved direwolves, and see Boyd Rankin, who stared as Mikken and crafted Needle, as he showcases weapons that he made for the show. After working up an appetite from the jousting and archery, check out some medieval food, but we recommend staying away from any Frey family pie.

Tickets for the event cost $26, but that's a steal for your chance to be transported to Westeros — without the Army of the Dead marching dangerously close.