This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
Advanced Grammar Quiz

This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong

If you're looking to feel good about yourself, take this grammar quiz that's currently everywhere on Facebook. The Playbuzz quiz includes 25 questions "testing" your grammar skills. However, there's one glaring problem: the quiz will give you a passing score even if you answer plenty of the questions wrong.

The quiz, called "Can You Get a 25/25 on This Advanced Grammar Test?," was posted on Feb. 19 by Xander Maxwell. In it, you're given a question and need to choose the proper grammar to use. But if you answer most of the questions right, you'll be given a 25/25. Take it for yourself below.

Did you score a perfect score? You might be totally right — or you're just lucky enough to have answered a certain number of questions right. The quiz was posted to the Facebook page Teacher Problems, where people are congratulating themselves on getting a perfect score and feeling so smart. POPSUGAR's own copy chief took the quiz herself and figured out the trick to it: if you answer completely wrong or mostly wrong, you'll fail the test. If you answer completely right or mostly right, you'll pass the quiz with a score of 25/25.

Infuriating? Yes. But if it gets people thinking about grammar, we're kinda into it.

— Additional reporting by Mary White

