This Little Girl "Met" Anakin Skywalker, and Their Interaction Is Too Sweet

It doesn't take much to warm our hearts, but even we think this video of a little girl meeting Anakin Skywalker at Disneyland is the cutest thing we might ever see.

The little girl, cosplaying as Padmé Amidala, first met Anakin Skywalker at Star Wars Weekends in Disneyland. She was shy at first but eventually hugged Anakin. The little girl went back again the following weekend, still dressed as Padmé, and said hello to Anakin again. This time, however, Anakin remembered her and said the cutest line ever: "Padmé! I've missed you." Cue your heart melting. Watch the entire video of the two interactions ahead.



While the video was uploaded to YouTube in 2016, it looks like this interaction took place in 2014. The little girl is named Lane and has an entire Facebook page and Instagram account devoted to her meeting all sorts of characters from movies.

The interaction between Anakin and "Padmé" is so adorable to some fans that it's also in a GIF. Keep warming our hearts, Lane!