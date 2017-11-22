 Skip Nav
Shh! 4 Websites to Start Your Secret Santa Gift Exchange
Humor
Ta-Da! The Real Meaning Behind Those Vague Emoji
Digital Life
35 Free and Fun iPhone Wallpapers to Liven Up Your Life
18 Free Apps Every Woman Should Download

We challenge you to find something that there isn't an app for — especially when it comes to those geared toward women. But with such an abundance of apps for females, it can be challenging to figure out which ones are actually worth giving up some of your precious storage space. Don't worry — we've got you covered.

Whether you're tracking your menstrual cycle, organizing the business you run, or stocking up on Starbucks Rewards points, these apps put everything you care about at your fingertips.

myPill®
Companion
Clue
SitOrSquat
Lyft
OPI
Nike+ Training Club
Mint
Ruby by Glow
Audible
ShopStyle
Venmo
Starbucks
Flipboard
Spotify
VSCO Cam®
ShopSavvy
Evernote
