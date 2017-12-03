 Skip Nav
The Best Geek Gifts on Earth, Because Science

It's too bad that the best kind of element — the element of surprise — isn't charted on the periodic table. Get the science geek in your life when he or she least expects it with clever (and practical!) presents saluting the natural and physical sciences.

From a Marie Curie pint glass to a cocktail chemistry mixology set, we've got everything you'll need to make the mad scientists on your holiday shopping list smile (or better yet, "muahaha").

beaker wall vase
$10
from cb2.com
Buy Now
tiny microscope necklace
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
copper cuff bracelet
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
periodic table cutting board
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
lost electron flask
$34
from zazzle.com
Buy Now
glass beaker
$5
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
adorable but crass shirt
$21
from etsy.com
Buy Now
canvas bag
$21
from society6.com
Buy Now
handbook
$12
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Marie Curie Pint Glass
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
cocktail chem set
$45
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Periodic Table Shower Curtain
$78
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Soft & Plush Toys
Plush Organs
$18
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Soft & Plush Toys
elements coaster set
$31
from etsy.com
Buy Now
neuron necklace
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
DNA ring
$26
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Karyotype pillow
$35
from etsy.com
Buy Now
dopamine molecule bracelet
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
wine chemistry glass
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
ScienceGift GuideHolidayGadgets
