This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There

Not all Instagram photos are equal — some are taken with self-timers or using the ol' arm for a selfie. But others are taken by a special kind of photographer: the Instagram boyfriend. A Facebook page dedicated to the Instagram boyfriend is going viral because really, who can't relate?

The page, called Boyfriends of Instagram, boasts more than 14,000 "likes" and 81 user-submitted photos of boyfriends taking pictures of their significant other. The boyfriends go to great extents to take the right photo: some hover above a pool, while others will lie on a questionable sidewalk. Not all of these are boyfriends, either; some are kids of mothers who are taking the photos that will hopefully gain more than 76 "likes."

You can "like" the Facebook page or follow it on Instagram. Shout-out to all the boyfriends who don't complain and take your next profile picture. And let's be real: your next stop is becoming an Instagram husband.

