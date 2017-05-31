 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
J.K. Rowling
J.K. Rowling Said THIS Is Her Favorite Harry Potter Theory
Humor
Here's Another Harry Potter Detail We Can't Believe We Never Noticed Before
Digital Life
6- and 7-Year-Olds Couldn't Solve This Math Test Question, and We're Not Surprised

Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo

This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE

This may look like an ordinary brick wall, but it's not . . . When Manchester, UK, Facebook user Arron Bevin posted this photo, the internet flipped out. There's an optical illusion in this picture that some people see right away, while others find it totally impossible to figure out. Are you able to see what everybody is going crazy about?

Many people took to Twitter to express their befuddlement at this viral photo. Check out what they had to say:




Once you figure this out, you won't be able to unsee it — we promise. Let's see how long it takes!

If you want to know the answer, keep scrolling . . .

Image Source: NBC

Are you sure you want to know?

Image Source: TBS

There's a cigar wedged into the crack of two bricks toward the right side of the photo. That gray hole you see is the end of the cigar. Can you see it now?!

Related
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra

Join the conversation
TwitterFacebookDigital Life
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
by Quinn Keaney
Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to Pope Francis Video
Viral Videos
by Brittney Stephens
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Texas Lawmakers Fight Over Sanctuary City Bill
Texas
by Eleanor Sheehan
Dirty Dancing Reboot Reactions
Dirty Dancing
18 People Who Felt Personally Victimized by the Dirty Dancing Reboot
by Maggie Pehanick
What Is the #BlackHairChallenge?
Beauty Trends
by Terry Carter
Demi Lovato Dreadlocks Debate
Demi Lovato
People Are Enraged Over Demi Lovato’s Hairstyle — Is It Cultural Appropriation?
by Perri Konecky
Math Test Question Stumps Parents
Digital Life
6- and 7-Year-Olds Couldn't Solve This Math Test Question, and We're Not Surprised
by Marina Liao
Pope Francis Meeting Donald Trump Meme
Politics
Pope Francis Met Trump, and He Looks Pretty Damn Unhappy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kendrick Lamar's Support of Centennial High Marching Band
Entertainment Video
Kendrick Lamar's Changing Lives at His High School
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds