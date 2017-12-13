 Skip Nav
You Won't Buy Any of These Tech Gifts, but You Definitely Need to See Every Single One
You Won't Buy Any of These Tech Gifts, but You Definitely Need to See Every Single One

The best part of holiday shopping is finding rare gifts that you can't believe actually exist. But as we grow closer and closer to the "near future" that's alluded to in almost every futuristic TV show and movie, the number of these insane products has shot through the roof. Ahead, we've found 16 of the most unbelievable (but fully purchasable) gifts that probably aren't in your budget this year but you definitely need to see to believe.

Sky Portal
Sky Portal
The 30th Anniversary Authentic Pac-Man Arcade Game
30th Anniversary Authentic Pac-Man Arcade Game
Exotic Virtual Adventure Run
Exotic Virtual Adventure Run
Robotic Bartender
Robotic Bartender
Rex Plus II Electronic Watchdog
Rex Plus II Electronic Watchdog
Crosley Rocket Jukebox
Crosley Rocket Jukebox
Home and Pet Surveillance Robot​
Home and Pet Surveillance Robot
Self-Balancing Scooter With Seat
scooter bike
Women's Rechargeable Heated Jacket
Women's Rechargeable Heated Jacket
Swagtron Folding Electric Bicycle
Swagtron Folding Electric Bicycle
Voltaic Array Solar Laptop Charger Backpack
Voltaic Array Solar Laptop Charger Backpack
Muse Brain Sensing Headband
Muse Brain Sensing Headband
Star Trek Communicator
communicator
Kushion Bluetooth Speaker
Kushion Bluetooth Speaker
Breo iDream3 Digital Eye & Head Massager
digital eye and head massager
