You Won't Buy Any of These Tech Gifts, but You Definitely Need to See Every Single One

The best part of holiday shopping is finding rare gifts that you can't believe actually exist. But as we grow closer and closer to the "near future" that's alluded to in almost every futuristic TV show and movie, the number of these insane products has shot through the roof. Ahead, we've found 16 of the most unbelievable (but fully purchasable) gifts that probably aren't in your budget this year but you definitely need to see to believe.