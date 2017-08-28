Can You Tell Which of These Items Is Actually a Drawing?

It doesn't matter if you wear glasses or have 20/20 vision, this Playbuzz quiz will still play tricks on your eyes. The images below, which are taken from artist Howard Lee's Instagram, show two items side by side. While both look exactly the same, they are not. One of them — you can't even tell which one — is actually a drawing! Known for his optical illusion work, Howard has created a series of drawings involving the juxtaposition of real and fake items, ranging from hot dogs to matchsticks, and now, the Big Ideas Network has turned his art pieces into an addicting test. Take it to see if you can decode what's real and what's not.



