Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook

Ever wanted to tear your hair out and question everything you've ever learned about math? Well, thanks to the website Brain Dare, you can. The company recently posted a math puzzle to its Facebook page that's made the internet divide into two categories based on answers.

Take a look at the puzzle below and determine your own answer.

Did you get 40? Or 96? Though Brain Dare states that 96 is the correct answer, other users are claiming that both can be correct. Brain Dare figured out its answer with multiplication. To begin, you multiply the first number by the second number. For example, 1 x 4 = 4. Then, add that result to the first number and you'll arrive at the answer after the equal sign; for the first line it's 5.

But some people arrived at the answer 40 sans multiplication. Instead, they just added the answer of the first line (5) to the next one. So, 5 + 2 = 7. Add the 5 in the previous answer and you'll get to the answer 12. If you follow it all the way through, you'll arrive at 40.

People in the comments are arguing about which answer is actually right. Some just want Brain Dare to acknowledge that math puzzles such as these can have two answers. The puzzle is clearly extremely popular, considering the post has more than 2,000 reactions, 7,000 comments, and 2,000 shares. At the POPSUGAR offices, we're also torn and finding these two answers as well.

