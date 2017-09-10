The First and Last Lines of the Harry Potter Books Will Send You on a Roller Coaster of Emotions

The witches and wizards in the world of Harry Potter came a LONG way over the course of seven novels. If you're a hardcore fan, then it probably felt a bit like it was your own journey as well. Rereading the first line of The Sorcerer's Stone and the last line of The Deathly Hallows back to back will make you feel so many things. It's bittersweet, it's funny, it's nostalgic, and it will definitely make you smile. Or cry. Or both.

We put together the first and last sentences of all the books, and they'll remind you of everything, good and bad, that your favorite characters made it through (or didn't make it through; still not OK about the whole Fred thing, Rowling). Yet still, in the end, all was well.