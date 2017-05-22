 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Whoa: This Harry Potter Theory Could've Changed the Series Completely
Digital Life
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
Geek Culture
Why '80s Babies Are Different Than Other Millennials

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Theory

Whoa: This Harry Potter Theory Could've Changed the Series Completely

Get ready to breathe in and breathe out, Harry Potter fans — a recent theory is sparking up a conversation on the Internet on how the entire series could've changed. The single theory is based on one passage in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, involving the most underrated Hogwarts house — Slytherin.

The speculation, outlined by Tumblr user crazybutperfectlysane, discusses the idea of Cassius Warrington of Slytherin being chosen to compete in the Triwizard Tournament instead of Cedric Diggory. Both characters would still continue to help each other throughout the book up until the very end, when Voldermort still decides to kill Warrington. The user discusses the possibility that this might've united the Slytherins against Voldemort so they could have fought against him in the Battle of Hogwarts. Pretty crazy right? The entire post is below.

http://crazybutperfectlysane.tumblr.com/post/118623158103/so-i-was-rereading-harry-potter-when-i-came


However, the theory train didn't stop here. Another user, aplatonicjacuzzi, took it upon themselves to delve deeper into what Warrington's death would mean to Slytherin, Hogwarts, and Harry. This would include Slytherins realizing that pure bloods aren't safe from Voldemort, joining Dumbledore's Army, and eventually facing off against He Who Must Not Be Named at last. The rest of the imagined storyline is below.

ADVERTISEMENT
http://aplatonicjacuzzi.tumblr.com/post/118760261672/crazybutperfectlysane-so-i-was-rereading-harry


These two posts are currently circling the Internet, even though both are two months old. It makes sense — it's serving up the right amount of fresh "what if?" options we always need every few months. We can't imagine how different the stories of all our favorite characters would be like or how Harry Potter could have had different kinds of support at Hogwarts. Guess that's all we can do now: wonder how and what could change the story we love and treasure so much.

Related
The Harry Potter Fan Theory That J.K. Rowling Finds "Strangely Upsetting"

Image Source: Warner Bros.
Join the conversation
Geek CultureTumblrTheoriesHarry Potter
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
Nashville Fans Will Love This New Movie Starring a Huge Country Legend
by Tara Block
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Sequel Details
Harry Potter
Fantastic Beasts: All the Details We Could Conjure Up About the Sequel
by Kelsie Gibson
Everything, Everything Summary
Amandla Stenberg
A Brief Summary of Everything, Everything For Everyone Who Didn't Read the Book
by Caitlin Hacker
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
by Maggie Pehanick
Modeling Class For Girls With Down Syndrome
We Rise
by Natalie Rivera
Danielle Tabor Before and After
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Actress's Before and After Journey Shatters the Idea of "A Perfect Weight"
by Dominique Astorino
Awkward-People Problems
Humor
25 Everyday Struggles For Awkward People
by Hilary White
Harry Potter Embroidery Hoops
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Fans! These 25 Embroidery Hoops Are Better Than Hogwarts Portraits
by Macy Cate Williams
New TV Shows Fall 2017
Fall TV
by Maggie Pehanick
Telenovelas on Netflix
TV
29 Telenovelas to Add to Your Netflix Queue Right Now
by Macy Daniela Martin
Harry Potter Actor James Phelps Calls Out a Catfish For Using His Photos
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Actor James Phelps Calls Out a Catfish For Using His Photos
by Chinea Rodriguez
Sailor Moon Highlighters
Geek Culture
Aim to Be Your Own Kind of Princess With These Sailor Moon Highlighters
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds