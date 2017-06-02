 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
FINALLY! There's a Harry Potter Movie About Snape and the Marauders
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
Space
Rare GIF of a Dying Star Will Make You Rethink Your Existence
JK Rowling
J.K. Rowling Says This Theory About Draco Malfoy Isn't True but We're Skeptical

Harry Potter Marauders Fan Film

FINALLY! There's a Harry Potter Movie About Snape and the Marauders

One of the most common desires in Harry Potter fan circles is for J.K. Rowling to write a series of books about the Marauders (aka Harry's father, James Potter, and his best friends from Hogwarts, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew). While Rowling has, sadly, shot down ideas about a Marauders prequel in the past, that doesn't mean that fans can't take things into their own hands! Enter: Severus Snape and the Marauders, a high-budget Harry Potter fan film, paid for and created entirely by diehard Potterheads.

Related
6 Trippy Harry Potter Photos That Will Make You Do a Double Take

The 25-minute film centers on Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, Prongs, and the Half-Blood Prince as they bid Hogwarts goodbye and enter the real wizarding world — and trust us, if you're a fan, you need to set aside time to watch the entire thing. The casting of Severus Snape, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew is particularly excellent, and the fan film is so high quality that you'll feel as if you're watching a brand-new Harry Potter movie.

Still not convinced that it's worth your time? Just read the creators' description of the plot:

Set in 1978, Severus Snape, James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, and Lily Evans have just graduated from Hogwarts School. As James and his friends, known only to each other as the Marauders, drink at a bar, Snape enters as well, hoping to find Lily. Knowing their dark future, and the part Snape might play in the First Wizarding War, James decides to do something about his long-time rival once and for all.

This isn't your average fan film . . . press "play" to experience the magic for yourself!

Join the conversation
Geek CultureViral VideosHarry PotterMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
by Maggie Pehanick
Betsy DeVos Refuses to Defend LGBTQ Student Rights
Opinion
Congresswoman Won't Back Down When Betsy DeVos Refuses to Defend LGBTQ Students
by Brinton Parker
New Movies on Netflix June 2017
Netflix Roundup
by Quinn Keaney
Murder on the Orient Express Movie Details 2017
Books
by Ryan Roschke
Fake ICE Posters in Washington DC
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds