13 Ways to Print Instagram Photos

Instagram is the easiest way to create dreamy camera-phone photos in a flash. The filters work their magic so well that nearly every picture comes out looking like a keepsake. Making those memories permanent can be just as easy with these tools for turning Instagram photos into lasting works of art. Here's how:

Image Source: Social Print Studio

  • Social Print Studio — The company offers multiple ways to print Instagram photos, but the 20-by-30-inch posters will make a stunning addition to a living room wall. Between 50 and 200 photos are arranged in a clean grid on thick archival paper for $25. Fill a mini book ($15 for a set of two) with miniature prints of favorite photos or do the Polaroid-style squares ($12 for 24 prints), which have wide enough borders to double as notecards.
  • PostalPix — Use this iPhone app to print four-inch squares from your Instagram library for only 49 cents each. Other sizes are also available, including five-inch square prints. Fast shipping, a matte finish, professional-quality resolution, and the convenience of mobile shopping make this our first stop for basic Instagram prints.
  • CanvasPop — Those filtered photos are worthy of an at-home gallery. Create a high-resolution canvas print starting at $30. Buy multiple canvases for an artful wall vignette.
  • Blurb — Haven't looked at a photo album in a while? Blurb brings back what now seems like an antiquated way of sharing photos with a modern Instagram twist. Softcover books start at $15.

Image Source: Artifact Uprising

  • Artifact Uprising — For a stunning addition to your home, we love the options from Artifact Uprising, which incorporates reclaimed pinewood from its own Colorado backyard. Clipboard calendars ($30) with a print for each month are serene for a workstation, and the wood block plus 12 prints ($25) creates a changeable photo display.
  • Instagoodies — Print favorite Instagram photos into books of one-inch stickers ($14). Attach stickers to the computer monitor, your phone case, or a wallet for a quick flash of happiness.
  • Chatbooks — Use photos from Facebook or Instagram and turn them into books and albums, starting at $10. You can even set up to get a book created from every 60 photos you post on Instagram automatically!
  • FoxPrint — Take a cue from your mom and turn your refrigerator into bragging grounds for your works of art. For $12 or more, FoxPrint makes a set of photo magnets from your favorite images.
  • ImageSnap — This service crafts ceramic tiles ranging from two-inch ($5) to 12-inch ($35) squares. Tiles can be installed with mortar and grout just like normal tiles, though the tiny sizes make for perfect refrigerator magnets.

Image Source: Artflakes

  • Persnickety Prints — Use your Instagram account to print your favorite photos in different sizes, finishes, and paper starting at $0.35!
  • Casetify — Create a custom case for your device of choice — iPhone 4 through X, iPad and iPad Mini, iPod Touch, Samsung Galaxy S II through S8+, and Galaxy Note — for $40. Customize your collage and layout, and then Casetify prints it on a white or black case.
  • Postagram — A fun way to show people you're thinking of them, Postagram mails a postcard with pop-out Instagram photo and message to friends for $1.99 each. A perfect last-minute gift!
  • Stitchtagram — Now that your walls are filled with Instagram photos, cuddle up to memories with a 15-inch linen-cotton-blend pillow ($58, originally $68) made from account images.

With so many resources to print Instagram photos, you could easily decorate an entire house with iPhone memories. How do you share your mobile-phone photos?

