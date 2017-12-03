20 Last-Minute Tech Gifts That Your BFF Will Absolutely Love

Last-Minute Tech Gifts For Best Friends
Spending far too much time on your boyfriend's gift and neglecting to get something just as perfect for your BFF can feel like the worst. While the holidays are almost here, know it's not too late to get her the thing she wants this holiday season! Ahead, we've collected the best last-minute gifts that are sure to please your bestie (and don't feel last-minute at all!).
Women's For Fitbit Leather Wrap Bracelet
$178 $39.90
from Nordstrom
Q Women's Tailor Light Brown Leather Strap Hybrid Smart Watch 40MM FTW1129
$155 $116.25
from Macy's
S/2 Big Banjees 2-Pocket Cell Phone Wrist Wallets by Sprigs
$23.39 $19.92
from QVC
Womens Skinny Dip gold crown headphones
$70 $34
from River Island
Fringe Leather Tech Crossbody Bag
$100
from Rebecca Minkoff
