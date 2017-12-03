 Skip Nav
20 Last-Minute Tech Gifts That Your BFF Will Absolutely Love
20 Last-Minute Tech Gifts That Your BFF Will Absolutely Love

Spending far too much time on your boyfriend's gift and neglecting to get something just as perfect for your BFF can feel like the worst. While the holidays are almost here, know it's not too late to get her the thing she wants this holiday season! Ahead, we've collected the best last-minute gifts that are sure to please your bestie (and don't feel last-minute at all!).

Hotline Bling Charger
$40
from wattzuppower.com
Buy Now
Tory Burch
Women's For Fitbit Leather Wrap Bracelet
$178 $39.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Bracelets
porthole iPhone case
$20
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Fossil
Q Women's Tailor Light Brown Leather Strap Hybrid Smart Watch 40MM FTW1129
$155 $116.25
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fossil Watches
iRig Karaoke Microphone
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hello Kitty Instax Camera
$120
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bluetooth message alert light
$50
from sharperimage.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
Urban Outfitters
Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams
LED Bluetooth headphones
$36.22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
eggplant power bank
$40
from wattzuppower.com
Buy Now
Jewelbot
$69
from amazon.com
Buy Now
light-up slippers
$40.95
from amazon.com
Buy Now
QVC Tech Accessories
S/2 Big Banjees 2-Pocket Cell Phone Wrist Wallets by Sprigs
$23.39 $19.92
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Tech Accessories
mini clutch speaker
$199
from amazon.com
Buy Now
River Island
Womens Skinny Dip gold crown headphones
$70 $34
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Tech Accessories
Rebecca Minkoff
Fringe Leather Tech Crossbody Bag
$100
from Rebecca Minkoff
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Clutches
UGG
Luxe Tech Gloves
$75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more UGG Gloves
