Michelle Obama's Reaction to Melania Trump's Gift Is Basically Meme GOLD
10 Cult Quotes That Need to Be Included in Your Wedding
6 Trippy Harry Potter Photos That Will Make You Do a Double Take
If Disney Princesses Were Star Wars Characters, This Is How Awesome They'd Look
Michelle Obama's Reaction to Melania Trump's Gift Is Basically Meme GOLD

When Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the White House on Inauguration Day, the new FLOTUS carried a large Tiffany's box that carried her parting gift for Michelle Obama. When the former first lady accepted the blue box, her reaction was absolutely priceless, and there were cameras all around to capture the funny moment. Twitter users everywhere also took note of Michelle's seemingly unimpressed response to the gift, noting how it's predicted to be the next best meme. And we couldn't agree more. Below is a replay of the meme-worthy moment, followed by some of the internet's most spot-on reactions.

Donald Trump Tweeted a Photo "Writing" His Inaugural Address, and the Internet Has Some Things to Say
Donald Trump's Fake News Comment Is Already the Internet's New Favorite Meme
Presidential InaugurationMelania TrumpMichelle ObamaHumorDonald Trump
