This Optical Illusion Quiz Determines What Type of Thinker You Are

If you have things to do, it's best not to go on PlayBuzz — a black hole of quizzes and games. And this quiz by user Samantha Jones that's quickly rising on its charts tests your optical perception through a series of illusions. After being shown an image, you choose which of the two objects you see first; your results supposedly reveal the kind of thinker you are. Based on the hundreds of comments, it looks like this quiz is as addicting as the rest of them.