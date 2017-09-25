 Skip Nav
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
Digital Life
No One Can Spot a Girl's Legs in This Photo and It's Driving People CRAZY
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Over This Girl's Striped T-Shirt
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
35+ Pixar Costumes to Make Your Halloween Bright and Terrific

Pixar movies make us cry, make us want to know little details about the company, and, around this time of year, make us want to dress up as the beloved animated characters for Halloween. Look ahead to get some inspiration for your costume — if any look too hard, try these DIY Pixar costumes instead or you can always try your hand at some Disney alternatives.

Related
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap

Disgust — Inside Out
Disgust, Joy, Anger, Fear, and Sadness — Inside Out
Bing Bong, Sadness, and Joy — Inside Out
Bing Bong and Disgust — Inside Out
Buzz Lightyear — Toy Story
Buzz Lightyear as Mrs. Nesbitt — Toy Story
Woody — Toy Story
Bo Peep — Toy Story
Stinky Pete — Toy Story
Jessie — Toy Story
Barbie — Toy Story
Ellie and Carl Fredricksen — Up
Kevin — Up
Russell and Carl Fredricksen — Up
Kevin and Russell — Up
Russell — Up
WALL-E — WALL-E
WALL-E — WALL-E
WALL-E and Eve — WALL-E
Frozen — The Incredibles
Syndrome — The Incredibles
Edna Mode — The Incredibles
Darla — Finding Nemo
Nemo, Dory, and Marlin — Finding Nemo
Darla — Finding Nemo
Uku and Lele — Lava
Merida — Brave
9
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney Halloween CostumesGeek CulturePixarDisneyHumorHalloween
Join The Conversation
Pixar
31 Pixar Costumes That Are Perfect For Couples
by Hilary White
Is Dumbledore Related to Salazar Slytherin?
Geek Culture
A New Theory Suggests Voldemort Isn't the Only Descendant of Slytherin — Dumbledore Is Too!
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Merriam-Webster Adds New Words September 2017
Humor
Merriam-Webster Adds 250 New Words to the Dictionary, Including "Alt-Right" and "Froyo"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Disney Image Mapping Wedding Cakes
Pixar
5 Epic Wedding Cakes With Disney Images Projected Onto Them
by Nicole Yi
Funny Tweets About Shopping at Target
Humor
This Goes Out to Every Innocent Fool Who Has Ever Gone to Target "For 1 Thing"
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds