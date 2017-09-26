The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending

In South Carolina, a puppy was left tied to a dumpster in a strip mall parking lot after his owner went to jail. The puppy was abandoned with a sign that read, "Free pup. Name is Scooter. Owner went to jail today." Thankfully, two good samaritans stumbled upon the puppy and saved him.

After making their heartbreaking discovery, the two women shared a picture of the dog in a local pet group on Facebook. The post stated, "We don't know where to go from here," adding, "I don't want to leave him does anyone have any ideas please."



Well as most of you know we left Thursday afternoon to make the journey to reunite Scooter to his loving family. Scooter was very happy to see his family and is back safe and sound with them in Colorado. Posted by South Eastern Homeless Animals on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

The plea eventually caught the attention of South Eastern Homeless Animals , a local rescue group. The group's founder, Paula Langford, decided to do some investigating . After picking up Scooter from the women who found him, she realized he was a "loved pet." In an interview with The Dodo, Paula said, "He was clean, he was flea-free. He was abandoned with an expensive carrying case for him, an expensive collar, a bag of grain-free dog food." She added, "He wasn't just a throwaway."

The plot thickened when Paula spoke to the police officer who arrested Scooter's owner. The officer informed her that the owner was really concerned about Scooter's wellness and asked his friends to take care of the dog. Sadly, the friends did not follow through on that promise, and they are currently facing an arrest warrant for abandonment.

The investigation didn't end there. Paula eventually got in touch with the owner's mother in Colorado. The two women met in Nebraska to make Scooter's happy ending happen. Paula said, "It was a very touching and emotional reunion, and it was quite obvious that Scooter was very happy to see his family again." She added, "I am 100 percent confident in my decision to reunite this beloved pup with his family."