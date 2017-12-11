20 Tech Gifts Under $20 That Are Perfect For Secret Santa

Even if your wallet is a little on the lighter side this holiday season, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the gift-giving fun. These cute gadgets and gizmos are sure to charm the geeks in your life and, most importantly, won't break the bank. All it takes is one very handsome-looking Andrew Jackson to pick up one of these 20 geeky trinkets under $20, so you might as well get some for yourself, too.