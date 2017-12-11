 Skip Nav
20 Tech Gifts Under $20 That Are Perfect For Secret Santa

Even if your wallet is a little on the lighter side this holiday season, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the gift-giving fun. These cute gadgets and gizmos are sure to charm the geeks in your life and, most importantly, won't break the bank. All it takes is one very handsome-looking Andrew Jackson to pick up one of these 20 geeky trinkets under $20, so you might as well get some for yourself, too.

geek edition
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
shot glasses
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
R2D2 and R2Q5
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Muk Luks
Women's Tech Gloves
$20
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Muk Luks Gloves
pencil sharpener
$13
from boxlunch.com
Buy Now
Pac-Man monster poncho
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Snack Cap Lens Cap
$5
from photojojo.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Game of Phones
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
gaming controller soaps
$17
from firebox.com
Buy Now
Macaroon Earbud Holder
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Star Wars Family Decals
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Dust Cloud Screen Cleaning Set
$18
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Star Wars
R2-D2 Lunch Bag with Lights and Sound
$10.29
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Bags
Losin iPhone Case Cool Bottle Opener
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Tiny Arcade Games
$20
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Back to the Future Heat Changing Mug
$13
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
TARDIS Fairy String Lights
$13
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Floureon 38-Piece Repair Kit
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Minecraft Light-Up Redstone Ore
$20
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Jurassic Park Coasters
$20
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
