Tech Gifts Under $50
30+ Fun Tech Gifts That Cost $50 or Less
30+ Fun Tech Gifts That Cost $50 or Less
Working on your holiday shopping list? Look no further. We've gathered our favorite gifts that are $50 or less! These tech toys and accessories will definitely make your loved ones (and your wallet) smile. Check out the affordable photography DIY kits, laptop cases, wireless speakers, and more in the gallery.
— Additional reporting by Nicole Nguyen
ban. do Back Me Up! Portable Charger
$35 $21
from Macy's
PHILO Headphones
$34
from yoox.com
Universal Power Adapter
$36
from Anthropologie
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$49.99
Cardboard iPad TV Stand
$30
DIVOOM Timebox Mini, Black
$50
from Neiman Marcus
Women's Estella Bartlett Happy Thoughts Emoji Necklace
$32
from Nordstrom
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
