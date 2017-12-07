 Skip Nav
30+ Fun Tech Gifts That Cost $50 or Less

Working on your holiday shopping list? Look no further. We've gathered our favorite gifts that are $50 or less! These tech toys and accessories will definitely make your loved ones (and your wallet) smile. Check out the affordable photography DIY kits, laptop cases, wireless speakers, and more in the gallery.

Additional reporting by Nicole Nguyen

Fire TV Stick
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Macy's Men's Fashion
ban. do Back Me Up! Portable Charger
$35 $21
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Men's Fashion
Tile Mate
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Iitee Apple Watch Band
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Canon Selphy Wireless Photo Printer
$110
from target.com
Buy Now
Recover Natural Shell 6000 mAh Portable Power Charger
$35
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Surpriseyou Sparkle iPhone Case
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Breo
iSee360 Eye Massager
$119.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Breo Bath
yoox.com Tech Accessories
PHILO Headphones
$34
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more yoox.com Tech Accessories
Moleskine Smart Writing Set
$199
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Smart Garden Grow Kit
$100
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch
$175
from marcjacobs.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Universal Power Adapter
$36
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Ava Wireless Headphones
$29
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$49.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Tech Accessories
Cardboard iPad TV Stand
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Tech Accessories
portable speaker
$48
from amazon.com
Buy Now
camera cookie cutters
$18
from photojojo.com
Buy Now
Wood Block and Prints
$25
from artifactuprising.com
Buy Now
Smartphone Projector
$24
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Neiman Marcus Home & Living
DIVOOM Timebox Mini, Black
$50
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Home & Living
Jambanz
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
H&M
On-ear Headphones
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Tech Accessories
Sharper Image Waterproof Action Camera and Music Player
$250
from sharperimage.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Necklaces
Women's Estella Bartlett Happy Thoughts Emoji Necklace
$32
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Necklaces
Night Cable
$40
from nativeunion.com
Buy Now
engineer prints
$20
from parabo.press
Buy Now
DOUJIAZ iPhone 7Plus Case
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
BB-8 car charger
$30
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Vases
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Vases
Waterproof Phone Pouch
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $50Holiday TechTech GiftsHoliday LivingUnder $100Gift GuideGeek GearHolidayGadgets
