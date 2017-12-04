 Skip Nav
21 Awesome Tech Gifts For Women in Their 30s

There's a discernible difference between the gifts you give in your 20s and the gifts you give in your 30s — and sometimes it's easy to lose sight of what someone may actually want when browsing the net. But if you're struggling to figure out what to get that 30-something this holiday season, look no further: we've come up with the 21 definitive items you can give this year that she'll absolutely love.

Withings Activité Pop Smart Watch
$106
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Crane
Ultrasonic Cool Mist Drop Shape Humidifier in Blue
$49.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Crane Baby Humidifiers & Purifiers
Tangram Smart Jump Rope
$80
from apple.com
Buy Now
Qbracelet
$125
from www1.bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Sound+Sleep Mini
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Parrot Pot
$59
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Smartphone-Controlled Coffee Maker
$112
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bluetooth yoga speaker mat
$70
from amazon.com
Buy Now
All New Second Generation Amazon Echo
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fitbit
Women's Flex 2 Lariat Pendant
$79.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Fitbit Necklaces
Furbo Dog Camera
$199
from amazon.com
Buy Now
808 All-in-One Karaoke
$50
from target.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Laser Projection Keyboard
$150
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
UncommonGoods Duffels & Totes
Smartphone Charging Reversible Tote
$119.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Duffels & Totes
Moleskine
Smart Writing Set 2.0
$199
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Moleskine Home & Living
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit
$148
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Beddi Smart Alarm Clock
$91
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bluefly Hats
1 Voice Bluetooth Beanie.
$40 $39
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Bluefly Hats
Roli Lightpad Block
$163
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prynt Smartphone Photo Printer
$150
from amazon.com
Buy Now
