 Skip Nav
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
Humor
Here's Another Harry Potter Detail We Can't Believe We Never Noticed Before
Geek Culture
Whoa: This Harry Potter Theory Could've Changed the Series Completely

Viral YouTube Math Problem

This Math Problem Will Make You Lose Your Mind


Math, even in its simplest form, can confuse the hell out of anyone, which is why this math problem is driving people crazy.

The question, posed by popular YouTube account MindYourDecisions, was originally posted on Aug. 31, 2016 but is making the rounds across the internet again. Why? People keep arriving to two different answers: 1 and 9.

To solve the problem, you need to remember PEMDAS, otherwise known as the order of operations. In case you forgot, PEMDAS standards for: parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition, and subtraction. To solve a problem with PEMDAS, first you solve anything dealing with parentheses and exponents, and then move left to right with the remaining operations. Try it for yourself below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready with your answer? Perhaps you did the following: 6/2(3) leads to (3)(3) with a final answer of 9. Others did something else: 6/2(3) gives you the next equation, 6/6, and an answer of 1. The correct answer: 9! According to the man behind this YouTube account, Presh Talwalkar, people get one as the answer due to an old way of interpreting the division sign. "Historically the symbol / was used to mean you should divide by the entire product on the right of the symbol," he wrote in a blog post. So, if you got 1 as your answer, it's not right, but not your fault either for learning this method.

Related
This Math Problem Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Algebra
6- and 7-Year-Olds Couldn't Solve This Math Test Question, and We're Not Surprised
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
Join the conversation
PuzzlesDigital LifeYouTube
Join The Conversation
Workouts
14 Zumba Workouts to Hit Bachata Songs That Are More Than Just a 1-2 Step
by Celia Fernandez
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Use Snapchat's 3D Bitmoji?
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Zumba Workouts to Latin Music on YouTube
Workouts
16 Fierce Zumba-Inspired Workouts on YouTube That You Can (and Should) Do at Home
by Macy Daniela Martin
Celebrity Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
From Adele to Zendaya, These DIYs Make It Simple to Look Like a Star
by Nile Cappello
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds