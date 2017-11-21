 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
19 Hilarious Examples of What "Netflix and Chill" Really Means
Humor
Ta-Da! The Real Meaning Behind Those Vague Emoji
Tech Tips
Yes Way! 17 Amazing Hacks Google Can Do
Digital Life
20 of the Most Hilarious Venmo Payments
Product Reviews
Underwire Sports Bras? 3 Women Put Them to the Test
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 Hilarious Examples of What "Netflix and Chill" Really Means

The teens did it again — the slang term "Netflix and chill" is blowing up on the Internet with priceless memes, Vines, and other hilarious reactions. While its origins date back all the way to 2007, it's only now becoming part of mainstream vocabulary, including among those who aren't young and in college.

In case you need a refresher or simply don't know, the phrase is a euphemism for hooking up. If you still don't get it, look ahead to see how people are using it online. Soon enough, you too will start asking someone to watch Netflix and chill — if you haven't already.

Realizing you're so innocent and don't know what it actually means.
?
Finding out that you've been using it wrong the whole time.
?
?
Trying to still watch a movie while chilling.
?
Wondering when the chilling part is going to happen.
?
Wondering what you got yourself into.
?
?
?
Knowing you can use it even when you're broke.
Wishing you lived in simpler times.
Knowing you're too old for this type of situation.
Wondering if you'll ever stop seeing memes about it.
Trying to actually watch a movie on Netflix and shushing everyone.
Finally, realizing what it says about you.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
ImgurNSFWMemesSocial MediaDigital LifeHumor
Humor
7 Hilarious Things That Will Probably Happen at Thanksgiving With Your Family
by Vivian Nunez
If the Shoe Fits Imgur Thread
Humor
These Shoe Personality Descriptions Will Make You Laugh Until It Hurts
by Perri Konecky
Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year Shortlist 2017
Photography
10 Stunning Space Photos That Will Make You Rethink Your Existence
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Stories Added to Messenger, Events, Groups, Pages
Facebook
It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier to Use Stories For Everything You Do on Facebook
by Chelsea Hassler
Interview With Overwatch Video Game Artist Rachel Day
Digital Life
Overwatch VFX Artist Rachel Day on Why Diversity in Gaming Matters
by Caleb Camacho
From Our Partners
Latest Technology & Gadgets
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds