If Zodiac Signs Were Emoji . . .

A scale symbolizes the Libra zodiac sign, a crab for Cancer, and so forth, but ever wondered what signs would look like as emoji? A tarot guide named Nupur Bhardwaj created a chart titled "Zodiac Signs as Emojis" that's totally appropriate for the way emoji have become representative of how we now communicate.



Each face was chosen based on the traits associated with each sign — for example, a blushing smiley fits the gentle, compassionate characteristics of Pisces and the agonized face suits the emotional nature of Cancers.

Do you think yours is accurate?