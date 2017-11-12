 Skip Nav
15 Wacky White Elephant Gifts That Will Make Any Beauty Junkie Smile

Are you familiar with the "white elephant" gift exchange? It's a veritable tchotchke swap. The premise is that you show up with one totally useless wacky gift, draw numbers to see who goes first, and then let the opening begin. As subsequent participants unwrap their gifts, they can steal away the other's newly acquired goods. (I once obtained one of those sad-looking Charlie Brown Christmas trees this way. Score.) Do you have a white elephant party coming up, or perhaps you merely have friends with goofy senses of humor? Then let the gag gifting begin.

Christmas photo props set
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
jokey toilet paper
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
notable moustaches, the classic edition
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
toothpaste cap
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
A Christmas Story bandages
$9
from gaggifts.com
Buy Now
blood bath shower gel
$12
from rakuten.com
Buy Now
Tony Moly
TONYMOLY Hair Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack
$16.50
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tony Moly Hair Care
I'm So Flippin' Hot mirror spatula
$18
from cheaperthanashrink.net
Buy Now
lump of coal soap
$5
from westelm.com
Buy Now
log pillow
$15
from houzz.com
Buy Now
magic soap
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
decorate-your-own rubber duck
$7
from walmart.com
Buy Now
funny phrases hand sanitizers
$6
from blueq.com
Buy Now
queenly shower cap
$9
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
adorable bean sprout bobby pins
$1
from ebay.com
Buy Now
Hold It Right There
For the Poop Joke Aficionado
Beauty 'Stashe
Purr-ly Whites
"You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!"
Take a Blood Bath
Haeyo Mayo
Flippin' Hot
Who's Been Naughty?
Sleep Like a Log
Rub-a-Dub-Dub, Three Wishes in the Tub
Dandy Duck
Keeping It Clean
Put a Cap on It
Not Your Typical Bobbies
