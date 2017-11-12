15 Wacky White Elephant Gifts That Will Make Any Beauty Junkie Smile

Are you familiar with the "white elephant" gift exchange? It's a veritable tchotchke swap. The premise is that you show up with one totally useless wacky gift, draw numbers to see who goes first, and then let the opening begin. As subsequent participants unwrap their gifts, they can steal away the other's newly acquired goods. (I once obtained one of those sad-looking Charlie Brown Christmas trees this way. Score.) Do you have a white elephant party coming up, or perhaps you merely have friends with goofy senses of humor? Then let the gag gifting begin.