 Skip Nav
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Made This 1 Fall Color Work on Her Eyes and Lips at the Emmys
Oprah Winfrey
40 Times Oprah Winfrey Proved She Is a Gosh Darn Beauty Icon
Beauty News
3 Products Are Half-Off at Sephora This Week, So You Can Justify Buying It ALL
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Alexander Skarsgard Has a Questionable Mustache Now, but, Honestly, Still Would

In these divided times, we can find comfort in the fact that everyone on Twitter united over their many feelings regarding Alexander Skarsgard's new mustache. At the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, Skarsgard was honored with the outstanding supporting actor for a limited series award for his work on Big Little Lies, but it was his facial hair that truly solidified his place in Emmys history.

Love it or hate it, the internet was quick to react. Some said the style looked a little too adult-film-esque, while others praised Skarsgard for making a tricky style work. Nicole Kidman seemed to like it, going so far as to plant a kiss right on Skarsgard's (fuzzy) lips when he won his award. If Kidman's into it, so are we.

Still need time to decide for yourself? Read on for Skarsgard's 'stache at every angle, followed by the most heated Twitter reactions to his new look.

Related
The Hot Mustached Men of Hollywood

Alexander Skarsgard Has a Questionable Mustache Now, but, Honestly, Still Would
Alexander Skarsgard Has a Questionable Mustache Now, but, Honestly, Still Would
Alexander Skarsgard Has a Questionable Mustache Now, but, Honestly, Still Would
Alexander Skarsgard Has a Questionable Mustache Now, but, Honestly, Still Would
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsAward SeasonBeauty TrendsAlexander SkarsgardMustacheGroomingFacial HairEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Why Was Roger Ailes Memorialized During the 2017 Emmys?
opinion
by Lisa Peterson
Winky Lux Unicorn Carnival Beauty Street Style
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Kat Von D Matte Inkwell Liner Swatches
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Alexander and Bill Skarsgard Out in NYC May 2017
Celebrity Families
Alexander and Bill Skarsgard Have a Brotherly Outing in NYC
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds