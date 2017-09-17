 Skip Nav
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Look Bloody Beautiful at the Emmys
The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys
Yep, Nicole Kidman Did Just Kiss Alexander Skarsgård Smack on the Lips in Front of Keith Urban

Alexander Skarsgård was one of the lucky winners at the Emmys in LA on Sunday night. He picked up the prize for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his role opposite Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies, and naturally stopped to celebrate with his onscreen wife as he made his way to the stage. Except Nicole wasn't just waiting with an excited hug — she planted a kiss right on his lips!

Of course Nicole and Alexander shared even more intimate moments in their onscreen roles, which is probably why Nicole's husband, Keith Urban, didn't seem to be fazed by the congratulatory smooch. (Or he's just the chillest husband ever.) True to their status as one of Hollywood's most affectionate couples, he and Nicole had already shared plenty of PDA on the red carpet on their way into the show.

via GIPHY

