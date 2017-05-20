 Skip Nav
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow

Everything We Know So Far About Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow

I had the best time yesterday on our Liquid Glow shoot with the crew & these two beautiful people 🦄 @adampu 🦄 @jaydenrobison 🤗always fun working with you two #anastasiabeverlyhills #liquidglow

A post shared by Norvina (@norvina) on

Aside from its brow formulas and sculpting palettes, Anastasia Beverly Hills is most celebrated for its highlighters. And now, thanks to the brand's president, Claudia Soare (known as @norvina on Instagram), we know that a new iteration of illuminator is coming from the brand: Liquid Glow.

We can see from the gleam on the models' bodies that the formula is intensely luminous, but more shimmery than sparkly — ideal for slicking on sun-kissed skin. There's no intel on how many shades Liquid Glow comes in or when it launches, but here's hoping it debuts in time for bikini season!

Keep reading for a closer glimpse at how Liquid Glow looks on skin, then stay tuned for updates as they become available.

My Saturday is bomb! Thanks to my cosmetic family #campaigncomingsoon

A post shared by Jayden Robison (@jaydenrobison) on

