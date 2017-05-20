Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow
Everything We Know So Far About Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Glow
Aside from its brow formulas and sculpting palettes, Anastasia Beverly Hills is most celebrated for its highlighters. And now, thanks to the brand's president, Claudia Soare (known as @norvina on Instagram), we know that a new iteration of illuminator is coming from the brand: Liquid Glow.
We can see from the gleam on the models' bodies that the formula is intensely luminous, but more shimmery than sparkly — ideal for slicking on sun-kissed skin. There's no intel on how many shades Liquid Glow comes in or when it launches, but here's hoping it debuts in time for bikini season!
Keep reading for a closer glimpse at how Liquid Glow looks on skin, then stay tuned for updates as they become available.
Wifey's is glowing😍🔥💍Jayden Robinson pic.twitter.com/PBBDo5SpXB
— norvina (@norvina1) May 14, 2017