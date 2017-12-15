 Skip Nav
Exactly How a Pro Ballerina Does Her Stage Makeup For The Nutcracker
30+ Astrology-Inspired Nail Art to Inspire Every Sign

When it comes to astrology, you probably fall into one of two camps: you either know your star and moon sign and pick your partners based on theirs, or you frankly couldn't care less. Regardless of your astrological beliefs, you can't deny that zodiac signs make pretty beautiful nail art. Artists across social media have mirrored their love of horoscopes on their nails, getting creative with special effects and colorful jewels for extra celestial magic.

Keep reading to get inspired to find inner clarity thorough beautiful manicures.

