The Stars Have Aligned and Given Us This Gorgeous BH Cosmetics Zodiac Palette

The zodiac calendar may be over 2,000 years old, but it is having a capital-M moment right now. This Fall alone, products have been released that allow you to match your lipstick or highlighter to your sign or even rep your horoscope's bespoke scent via these Spongelle shower wipes. And soon, you'll be able to tell if someone's a Taurus or Leo just by their eye shadow.

That's because cult-favorite beauty line BH Cosmetics will release a Zodiac Palette. As first seen on DupeThat's Instagram, this collection features 12 shimmer shades and a corresponding match for each. All colors are named after a zodiac sign, and jeez, are the hues accurate.

Since your Leo friends are probably the most extra humans you'll ever meet, it makes sense that the sign would be represented by a trendy and eye-catching champagne rose gold shimmer. If the horoscope is to be believed, Sagittarius is a sign full of extroverts, which makes the palette's metallic hunter green totally perfect. And since Scorpios are born during Fall, they get an autumnal pumpkin shimmer.

Luckily for all of us, this palette will be released when mercury is not in retrograde. According to DupeThat, the Zodiac Palette will drop on Nov. 13. We've reached out to BH Cosmetics for more information and will drop any further news here.