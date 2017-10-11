 Skip Nav
What You Should Smell Like, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Lately, it seems like you can rep your Zodiac sign in all aspects of your beauty routine. You can match your favorite highlighter or lipstick to your star sign, or take a page out of artist Setareh Hosseini's beauty book and dress up as your horoscope for Halloween. And now, the trend has come for your shower thanks to Spongellé's Zodiac Body Buffer Collection.

You probably know (and plan your love life around) the Zodiac. Spongellé has broken up all 12 horoscopes into their respective elements to create celestial scrubs tailor-made to suit your sign.

Here's a quick crash course in astrology for those who only relate to Earth, Wind, and Fire on the dance floor. Air includes Aquarius, Libra, and Gemini; Earth includes Capricorn, Virgo, and Taurus; Fire includes Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius; and Water includes Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio.

The scrub's lather omits a fragrance that's set to suit your sign. It can be reused for up to 15 times, or about half of your birth month. Read on to see what you should be smelling like, according to the Zodiac.

Spongellé Water Lotus Bloom
Spongellé Fire Spice Neroli
Spongellé Earth Lavender and Sea Salt
Spongellé Air Fresh Tuberose
