Beauty Queens! 18 Stocking Stuffers You Need From Forever 21 — All Under $15

If you love makeup, you know that the best kind of stocking stuffer is a beauty product. This year, we are buying all of the cosmetic goodies from Forever 21. There are face masks, lip glosses, brush sets, eye shadow palettes, and more. With prices this low, you'll be able to fill a stocking to the brim with adorable gifts. Some of these are limited edition holiday products, so you better get them while you can! Shop through our favorites.

Forever 21
Caramel Macchiato Lip Gloss
$2.90 $2.03
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Lip Gloss Set
$4.90 $3.43
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Iridescent Makeup Bag
$7.90 $5.53
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Cosmetic Brush Set
$12.90 $9.03
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Oh K Gold Dust Mask
$8 $5.60
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Gingerbread Flavored Lip Gloss
$3.90
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Mani Set
$5.90 $4.13
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Holika Holika Blackhead Removal Gel
$13
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Vanilla Latte-Flavored Lip Gloss
$2.90 $2.03
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Lip Gloss Set
$4.90 $3.43
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Badgequo Eyeshadow Treasury
$10
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Cosmetic Brush Set
$10.90 $7.63
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Winky Lux Flower Balm
$14
from Forever 21
Forever 21
HIDDENcos Latte Coffee Mask
$4 $2.80
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Cat Lip Gloss Set
$5.90 $4.13
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Badgequo Eyeshadow Palette
$5
from Forever 21
Forever 21
New Yorks Bath House Body Butter
$9
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Unicorn Hair Glitter
$7.90 $5.53
from Forever 21
