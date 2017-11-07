 Skip Nav
Behold: The Ultimate Beauty Guide For the Lipstick-Lover in Your Life

One of the easiest ways you can make holiday shopping more enjoyable and stress-free is to get on the ball now. Not just because it gives you more time to find little goodies; rather, it enables you to shop before things fly off the shelves. And if you have a lipstick junkie on your hands, they'll immediately appreciate your preparation when you hand them something that was an exclusive holiday product. So whether you're in search of stocking stuffers or a seasonal vault that's sure to impress, we have 33 presents that are perfect for the lipstick-lover in your life.

Benefit Cosmetics
They're Real! BIG Sexy Lip Kit
$29
from Ulta
REVOLVE Lip Products
ColourPop x REVOLVE Lip Kit
$30
from REVOLVE
Urban Decay
Little Vices Lipstick Kit
$25
from Sephora
Lancôme
Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick - 188 Or-Angel
$22
from Nordstrom
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Rose Mini Lip Gloss Kit - Rose
$29.50
from Nordstrom
Clinique
Pop Party Set - No Color
$29.50
from Nordstrom
Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lip Set
$68
from sephora.com
Sephora Lip Products
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip Set
$56 $22
from Sephora
Saint Laurent
Tatouage Couture Lip Trio - No Color
$80
from Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown
Luxe Classics Mini Lip Set - No Color
$150
from Nordstrom
NYX
Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar - Only at ULTA
$65
from Ulta
Julep Lip Kaleidoscope set
$44
from qvc.com
NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream Vault II
$65
from ulta.com
Fresh
Pretty in Pink Lip Gift
$36 $25
from Sephora
Lime Crime
Velvetines Liquid Lipstick - Nudes
$20
from Asos
Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Love
$14
from victoriassecret.com
Hourglass
Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick Refill - At Night - Brick Red
$22
from Nordstrom
Wet n Wild
MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
$3.74
from Target
NARS
NARSissist Velvet Lip Glide Set
$45
from Ulta
Mistletoe Lip Collection
$15
from walgreens.com
Sephora Lip Products
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Bold Lip
$78 $28
from Sephora
Saint Laurent
Limited Edition Ultimate Lip Set
$88
from Neiman Marcus
Anthropologie Beauty Products
Albeit Lipstick
$18 $14.40
from Anthropologie
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Lip Palette
$48
from Sephora
Laura Geller
Lips that Shimmer 3-piece Kit
$32.96
from QVC
Smashbox
Be Legendary Liquid Lip Vault
$69
from Smashbox
Dior Rouge Couture Lipstick Refill Set
$160
from neimanmarcus.com
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$18
from sephora.com
Fresh
Sugar Lip Beauty Box
$72 $45
from Sephora
Christian Louboutin
Silky Satin Lip Color/0.134 oz.
$90
from Saks Fifth Avenue
LORAC
Beauty and the Beast 5-piece Lipstick Set
$36
from HSN
Stila
3-Pc. Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Play It Cool Set
$20
from Macy's
J.Cat Beauty
Matte and Shimmer Lip Vault
$29.94
from Ulta
