Lipstick Gifts 2017
Behold: The Ultimate Beauty Guide For the Lipstick-Lover in Your Life
One of the easiest ways you can make holiday shopping more enjoyable and stress-free is to get on the ball now. Not just because it gives you more time to find little goodies; rather, it enables you to shop before things fly off the shelves. And if you have a lipstick junkie on your hands, they'll immediately appreciate your preparation when you hand them something that was an exclusive holiday product. So whether you're in search of stocking stuffers or a seasonal vault that's sure to impress, we have 33 presents that are perfect for the lipstick-lover in your life.
They're Real! BIG Sexy Lip Kit
$29
ColourPop x REVOLVE Lip Kit
$30
from REVOLVE
Matte Shaker High Pigment Liquid Lipstick - 188 Or-Angel
$22
MAC Snow Ball Rose Mini Lip Gloss Kit - Rose
$29.50
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip Set
$56 $22
Tatouage Couture Lip Trio - No Color
$80
Luxe Classics Mini Lip Set - No Color
$150
Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick Refill - At Night - Brick Red
$22
MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
$3.74
from Target
Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Bold Lip
$78 $28
Limited Edition Ultimate Lip Set
$88
from Neiman Marcus
Albeit Lipstick
$18 $14.40
from Anthropologie
Lip Palette
$48
Lips that Shimmer 3-piece Kit
$32.96
from QVC
Silky Satin Lip Color/0.134 oz.
$90
from Saks Fifth Avenue
3-Pc. Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Play It Cool Set
$20
from Macy's
Matte and Shimmer Lip Vault
$29.94
