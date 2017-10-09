12 Beauty Buys That Are a Beautiful Way to Show Support For Breast Cancer Awareness

Every October, your favorite beauty brands band together for an incredible cause: Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to statistics, one in every eight women will develop the disease over the course of her lifetime, and that staggering fact makes it all the more important that we all get involved.



Thanks to brands that support breast cancer research, giving back can be as easy as snagging new swag for your beauty bag. Now that October is in full swing, we've rounded up some of the top buys that donate a percentage of proceeds to organizations that support BCA. From trendy rose-quartz nail polish, to fragrance, lipstick, and more, there's no shortage of ways to purchase beauty products for an even more beautiful cause.