The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
Um, Sephora Is Offering Crazy Sales on Palettes and Brush Sets — Just This Week
Too Faced Just Dropped the Unicorn Survival Kit You've All Been Waiting For
12 Beauty Buys That Are a Beautiful Way to Show Support For Breast Cancer Awareness

Every October, your favorite beauty brands band together for an incredible cause: Breast Cancer Awareness month. According to statistics, one in every eight women will develop the disease over the course of her lifetime, and that staggering fact makes it all the more important that we all get involved.

10 Things Every Woman Should Do to Help Prevent Breast Cancer

Thanks to brands that support breast cancer research, giving back can be as easy as snagging new swag for your beauty bag. Now that October is in full swing, we've rounded up some of the top buys that donate a percentage of proceeds to organizations that support BCA. From trendy rose-quartz nail polish, to fragrance, lipstick, and more, there's no shortage of ways to purchase beauty products for an even more beautiful cause.

Avon Pink Hope Lipstick Set
Vera Wang Truly Pink Fragrance
Jane Iredale Magic Mitt
BeautyBlender Bubble
Kendra Scott Nail Lacquer
Conair Cord-Keeper Breast Cancer Research Styler
Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Hand Creme Duo
Sigma Beauty F80 Flat Kabuki Brush
Elemis Breast Cancer Care Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Ulta Beauty BCRF Kisses & Confidence Travel Cosmetic Bag
Bobbi Brown Pink Peony Illuminating Bronzing Powder Set
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream
