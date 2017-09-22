If You Overuse These Beauty Products, It Could Actually Be Hazardous to Your Health

When it comes to our favorite products, it can be easy to OD (hello, dry shampoo!), but can there ever be such a thing as too much when it comes to your favorite beauty formulas? According to experts, the answer is a big scary "yes!"

The pros we spoke to caution that some of our most beloved cosmetic, hair, and skin saviors actually have the potential to do more harm than good, with results ranging from hair loss to serious skin conditions.

Before you reach for your favorite lip balm or primer (there's also a reason we mentioned dry shampoo!), read on to see whether you're using anything on their "less is more" lists and to figure out exactly how much and how often you should be tapping them in order to reap the benefits without the havoc.