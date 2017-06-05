21 Unexpected Beauty Uses For Coconut Oil

There are very few beauty products that we can honestly say are cure-alls, but coconut oil comes pretty close. You can use it for everything from healing scars to moisturizing dry knees. Recently, all the talk about relying on this oil for fresh breath got us thinking: what can't coconut oil do? The answer: mattify (and it took us a minute to come up with that one). Celebrities like Emma Stone count it among their favorite natural ingredients, and you should, too. We just stuck to the beauty applications here, but there are tons more tasks it can handle, from starting fires to losing a few pounds. So head to your local health food store, pick up a jar, and allow this list to help you get creative with coconuts.