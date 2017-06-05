Beauty Uses For Coconut Oil
21 Unexpected Beauty Uses For Coconut Oil
Photo 1 of 22
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
21 Unexpected Beauty Uses For Coconut Oil
There are very few beauty products that we can honestly say are cure-alls, but coconut oil comes pretty close. You can use it for everything from healing scars to moisturizing dry knees. Recently, all the talk about relying on this oil for fresh breath got us thinking: what can't coconut oil do? The answer: mattify (and it took us a minute to come up with that one). Celebrities like Emma Stone count it among their favorite natural ingredients, and you should, too. We just stuck to the beauty applications here, but there are tons more tasks it can handle, from starting fires to losing a few pounds. So head to your local health food store, pick up a jar, and allow this list to help you get creative with coconuts.
Thank you for the article - I love using Coconut Oil. (you've given me a few extra/new uses for it now - think I may have to find it in bulk - cook with it (check), makeup remover (check), deep conditioner hair (check), body creme (check), new uses: shave cream, diy deodorant, oil pulling (tried with EVOO didnt care for), night moisturizer...yeah I need it in bulk lol. ✿✿Happy Springtime everyone!!!✿✿
I did some reading regarding 'oil pulling' and was quite impressed. It's listed as a medicinal remedy. It did mention the timing for most has to be built up to. The first time I tried, it was hard to stomach but the 'guck' was mind blowing after about 5 mins. One suggestion I recall is to do it while showering - I think this is a good idea for you're not soley thinking about the gargling time :)
Of course! I was so excited when I found it in the beauty aisle! I'm definitely not into the smell either
I use coconut oil on my face every night! You can buy a jar from Whole Foods that's been deodorized, if smelling like coconut isn't your thing ;)