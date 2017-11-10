 Skip Nav

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Vault

Glow to Sephora, Because Becca Just Launched the Highlighter Vault of Your Dreams

Aren't beauty vaults a wondrous thing? By gifting one, not only do you make a friend very happy, but you also get to rest easy knowing you won the holidays with a thoughtful, expansive, and often limited-edition gift.

So if you're planning to purchase anything for a highlighter fiend — or want to surprise your own fine self with a collection of luminous powders — we have great news for you. Becca, purveyor of the beloved light-reflective Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighters, just went and dropped a whole dang vault of its prized products.

Aptly called the Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Vault ($200), this bundle includes six full-size powders, all wrapped up in a minimalist-chic box. The included shades are Pearl, Opal, Prismatic Amethyst, Moonstone, Rose Gold, and Rose Quartz.

This set would most be appreciated by fans of a subtle flare — those who prefer to look like they bathed in glitter rather than rep flushed-from-within glow might be a little disappointed. These products work to give a natural coverage, due to the fact that they're made of a finely milled powder that blends like a dream. Even someone who prefers liquid or cream luminizer will still want to hoard these shimmers, because the formula is just so silky.

At $200, this is definitely not a budget buy, but you'll still save quite a bit investing in it as opposed to purchasing six separate powders. Since individual Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighters retail for $38, you'll save about 30 bucks via the vault. That's almost like getting one for free.




