Best Beauty Gifts Under $70
These Are the 50 Best Beauty Gifts — All $70 and Under
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
These Are the 50 Best Beauty Gifts — All $70 and Under
It's time, y'all. No matter where you fall on the "it's too early to start thinking about the holidays" bandwagon, the reality is that we are less than 60 days from the end of the year. Crazy. So if you plan to do any holiday shopping, there's no better time than now to get a jump on it. And seriously, once you take a peek at all of these goods to give this year, the task will feel way less daunting.
It's likely that even if someone on your list isn't a grade-A beauty junkie, they'll still be into one of these get-glam, wind-down, or refresh-and-treat beauty finds. And in more good news: you don't have to burn through your holiday bonus to finish off your list.
Drawn In, Decked Out Be Legendary Lipstick Palette - No Color
$39
Disney X Scented Hand Cream Trio
$35
Smith & Cult Festive 4-piece Nail Lacquer Set
$60
Confession Refillable Lipstick Set - No Color
$54
MAC Snow Ball Peach Face Bag Collection - Peach
$49.50
Farmacy Honey Harvest Kit
$60
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros. Peach's Favorite Premium Brush Set
$69
from shuuemura-usa.com
Laura Geller Beauty 31 Days Of Holiday Eyeshadow Collection - No Color
$60
Vinyl Mascara & Lip Set - No Color
$65
Glow & Smoky Colour Design Eye Palette - No Color
$62
Tales of FAB Skin
$110
Get The Pretty Started! Bronze, Blush, & Highlight Palette
$20
Bath Oil Collection
$30
from SpaceNK
The Art Of Exotic Colour Collection - No Color
$56
0previous images
19more images