These Are the 50 Best Beauty Gifts — All $70 and Under

It's time, y'all. No matter where you fall on the "it's too early to start thinking about the holidays" bandwagon, the reality is that we are less than 60 days from the end of the year. Crazy. So if you plan to do any holiday shopping, there's no better time than now to get a jump on it. And seriously, once you take a peek at all of these goods to give this year, the task will feel way less daunting.

It's likely that even if someone on your list isn't a grade-A beauty junkie, they'll still be into one of these get-glam, wind-down, or refresh-and-treat beauty finds. And in more good news: you don't have to burn through your holiday bonus to finish off your list.

Smashbox
Drawn In, Decked Out Be Legendary Lipstick Palette - No Color
$39
from Nordstrom
Tatcha Indigo Indulgence Spa Set
$56
from tatcha.com
Beauty Bakerie Glistened So Icy Illuminator
$32
from beautybakerie.com
Skin Inc. Holiday Detox Set
$65
from iloveskininc.com
Lili Aromatherapy Botanical Bliss Coconut Milk Bath Tea Bags
$20
from liliaromatherapy.com
Too Faced
Unicorn Survival Kit - Only at ULTA
$26
from Ulta
Honest Hazel Eye Gels
$12
from honesthazel.com
Paddywax Hygge Candle in Rosewood + Patchouli
$28
from paddywax.com
Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban in Dark Black
$30
from violetgrey.com
Le Mini Macaron Pinot Noir Gel Manicure Kit
$37
from leminimacaron.com
Herbivore Rose Quartz Facial Roller
$45
from nordstrom.com
Beautyblender
Midas Touch Duo
$25
from Nordstrom
Urb Apothecary Tattoo Aftercare Kit
$45
from urbapothecary.com
Kiehl's
Disney X Scented Hand Cream Trio
$35
from Nordstrom
HSN Nail Polish
Smith & Cult Festive 4-piece Nail Lacquer Set
$60
from HSN
Hourglass
Confession Refillable Lipstick Set - No Color
$54
from Nordstrom
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Peach Face Bag Collection - Peach
$49.50
from Nordstrom
Sephora Beauty Products
Farmacy Honey Harvest Kit
$60
from Sephora
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros. Peach's Favorite Premium Brush Set
$69
from shuuemura-usa.com
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops Set
$50
from coverfx.com
CARGO
Enjoy Your Journey Travel Shadow Palette
$18
from HSN
LORAC
Mod Goddess Alter Ego Lip Gloss Set Volume II
$26
from HSN
NARS
The Veil Cheek Palette
$49
from NARS Cosmetics
Sephora
Asleep For The Winter Sleep Mask
$14
from Sephora
Biossance Squalane Superstars
$54
from sephora.com
Crystal Hills Crystal Bath Salts
$44
from crystalhills.com
Nordstrom Eye Shadow
Laura Geller Beauty 31 Days Of Holiday Eyeshadow Collection - No Color
$60
from Nordstrom
Essie
Champagne Nail Lacquer 4-piece Set
$32 $27
from HSN
Little Barn Apothecary Love Is in the Hair Set
$35
from littlebarnapothecary.com
Saint Laurent
Vinyl Mascara & Lip Set - No Color
$65
from Nordstrom
Voluspa
Japonica Pedestal Candle Set
$50
from Nordstrom
Pinrose Twirl & Whirl Baton
$25
from pinrose.com
Christian Dior
Glow & Smoky Colour Design Eye Palette - No Color
$62
from Nordstrom
First Aid Beauty
Tales of FAB Skin
$110
from Sephora
The Wet Brush Holiday Brush Set
$16
from hsn.com
HSN Makeup
PRAI 24K Gold Wrinkle Creme
$54
from HSN
Shu Uemura x Super Mario Bros. Essence Absolue
$69
from shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com
Fresh Facial on the Fly
$26
from fresh.com
Benefit Cosmetics
Get The Pretty Started! Bronze, Blush, & Highlight Palette
$20
from Sephora
Diptyque Fiery Orange Candle
$70
from spacenk.com
Wander Beauty Eye-Conic
$45
from wanderbeauty.com
Kinnin Collection
$60
from mykinin.com
R+Co Most Wanted Set
$49
from randco.com
Susanne Kaufmann
Bath Oil Collection
$30
from SpaceNK
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Collection
$60
from spacenk.com
Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Goddess Skin Travel Kit
$59
from charlottetilbury.com
Ciaté London Glitter Flip in Fortune
$19
from us.ciatelondon.com
Foreo
Berry Best Friends Set
$39
from Ulta
Jo Malone London Christmas Cracker
$48
from jomalone.com
Laura Mercier
The Art Of Exotic Colour Collection - No Color
$56
from Nordstrom
