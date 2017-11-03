 Skip Nav
These 30 Thoughtful Hostess Gifts Will Get You Invited to All the Best Holiday Parties

Your mother raised you right and taught you to never show up to a party empty-handed. But what, exactly, should you gift your hostess that's not the same old bottle of wine everyone else already brought over? The answer, you party animal, is (of course) beauty products!

From luxury candles she'd never dare buy for herself to liquid lipsticks that look great on everyone (even the hostess you don't know that well), we promise these ideas will get you invites to all the best parties this holiday season. Ahead, find 30 pretty things your hostess has never received before.

Pinrose Personalized Bottle
$70
Buy Now
The Beauty Crop Espresso Yourself Palette
$30
Buy Now
Sunday Forever Sage + Lighter Pack
$80
Buy Now
Rodial Dragon's Blood Masks Kit
$40
Buy Now
Votre Vu Bébé Duette Lip Balm & Hand Crème
$24
Buy Now
Frudia Blueberry Hydrating Cream
$20
Buy Now
MegRythm's Gentle Steam Eye Mask
$11
Buy Now
Pout Case
$47
Buy Now
Starling Project Holiday Candle
$55
Buy Now
Beauty GiftsGifts For WomenHoliday BeautyLuxury GiftsBeauty ShoppingGift GuideHolidayBeauty ProductsMakeup
