 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Are the 21 Hottest June Beauty Launches You Need to Own
Beauty News
See the First Photos of the Official Beauty and the Beast Makeup Collection
Beauty News
Grool! The Mean Girls Burn Book Palette Is Becoming a Reality
Skin Care
I Tried That Viral Black Peel-Off Mask So You Definitely Don't Have To
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 22  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Are the 21 Hottest June Beauty Launches You Need to Own

As we embrace June's warmer weather, our beauty routines are getting way lazier — and we mean that in a good way. We will be air-drying our hair with sea salt sprays, dabbing on a bit of sexy, musky, ocean-inspired perfume oils, and keeping it minimally chic when it comes to makeup. Here, we're sharing the just-launched hair, skin, fragrance, and makeup products we plan to use down to the very last drop (#empties).

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty ShoppingEditor's PickMust HavesBeauty ProductsMakeupHairSkin Care
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer Beauty
The 7 Best Travel-Sized Facial Sunscreens For Every Skin Type
by Wendy Gould
Beauty Products That Repel Mosquitoes
Beauty Tips
9 Bug-Repellent Beauty Products to Aid Your Battle Against Mosquitoes
by Emily Orofino
Liquid Lipstick Brands You Don't Know
Makeup
by Chinea Rodriguez
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Dose of Colors Marvelous Mauves Palette
Beauty News
Match Your Summer Makeup and Your Rosé With the Perfect Pink Eye Shadow Palette
by Perri Konecky
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Summer Beauty
This Millennial Pink Watermelon Mask Smells Like Summer
by Sarah Siegel
Gender-Neutral Baby Shower Ideas
Baby Showers
Is it a Boy or a Girl? 38 Gender-Neutral Shower Ideas For a Surprise Baby-on-Board!
by Lisa Horten
Makeup Revolution Blushing Hearts Highlighter
Ulta Beauty
This Highlighter Will Make Your Heart Flutter
by Sarah Siegel
Celebrities Who Have Given Birth Via C-Section
Celebrity Kids
23 Celebrities Who've Given Birth Via C-Section
by Rebecca Gruber
Tips For First Visit to Disney World Orlando
Family Travel
11 Tips For Surviving Your First Trip to Walt Disney World
by Rebecca Gruber
The Best Setting Sprays at Ulta
Beauty Tips
The 12 Best Setting Sprays From Ulta That Will Fix Any Skin Concern
by Krista Jones
Spring Nail Polish Trends 2017
Spring Beauty
Baby Blue, Sheer Rainbow(!), and 10 More Nail Polish Shades to Wear This Spring
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds