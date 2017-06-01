These Are the 21 Hottest June Beauty Launches You Need to Own

As we embrace June's warmer weather, our beauty routines are getting way lazier — and we mean that in a good way. We will be air-drying our hair with sea salt sprays, dabbing on a bit of sexy, musky, ocean-inspired perfume oils, and keeping it minimally chic when it comes to makeup. Here, we're sharing the just-launched hair, skin, fragrance, and makeup products we plan to use down to the very last drop (#empties).