 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
People Are Losing Their Sh*t Over New Urban Decay New Naked Skin Illuminizer
Pregnancy
If a Product Is "Natural," Is It Safe For Pregnant Women? We Uncover the Truth!
Nikki Reed
Nikki Reed's New Vegan Anthropologie Products Are Perfect For Expecting Mamas
Spring Beauty
10 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Keep You Stink Free

Urban Decay Naked Skin Illuminizer

People Are Losing Their Sh*t Over New Urban Decay New Naked Skin Illuminizer

Rocking naked skin is a bit terrifying! Just today, I walked completely makeup free from my morning spin class (post-shower, obvs) to work with nothing on my skin except a layer of Chanel face cream. Once I took off my big sunglasses, I quickly put on foundation, concealer, and mascara at my desk. But what makes the Urban Decay Naked lineup so freaking awesome is that it's not about actually having naked skin (if like me, that's not your thing) — it's about feeling sexy in neutral shades — perhaps even when you're bare-legged between the sheets with someone special.

The brand is continuing to build out its sought-after Naked offering with a new product for Summer: the Naked Skin Illuminizer ($34). And the brand's fans are already going mad for it on Instagram. This is a translucent pressed powder housed in a gorgeous iridescent, Instagrammable case.

Though the product is under the Naked umbrella, again, it's not about no makeup. It's actually a finishing powder, meant to set the hard work you put into painting your face. The silky formula is infused with synthetic white sapphire that gives you a radiant glow. The semi-transparent particles reflect light, so you may look like Edward Cullen when he steps into the sun. And if that's too much, try using it to spotlight places you want to highlight (such as the tops of cheekbones).

ADVERTISEMENT

Add it to your daily bag for touch-ups thanks to a built-in mirror and applicator sponge. And if you do decided to wash your face and get naked with someone, we bet a little powder in the morning will make it look like you woke up with that glow.

Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingUrban DecayBeauty ProductsMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Jurlique Citrus Hand Cream Review
Jurlique
by Emily Orofino
Best Target Beauty Summer 2017
Shopping
by Rebecca Brown
Makeup
by Sarah Siegel
Flamingo Products For Summer
Summer
22 Summer Must Haves Covered in Flamingos, Because Why Not?
by Macy Cate Williams
Tips on How to Wake Up Early
Productivity
I Tried Getting Up 1 Hour Early Every Day For a Week — Here's What Happened
by Nicole Yi
Lisa Hoffman Summer Travel Fragrances
Summer
by Lisa Hoffman
Cannes Festival Fashion 2017
Cannes Film Festival
by Marina Liao
MAC Cosmetics Fruity Juicy Collection Summer 2017
Beauty News
1 Look at MAC Cosmetics's Fruity Juicy Collection Will Transport You to a Tropical Paradise
by Emily Orofino
ColourPop Tie-Dye Highlighter May 2017
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Aluminum-Free Deodorants
Spring Beauty
10 Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Keep You Stink Free
by Jessica Cruel
Krigler Oud For Highness Review
Perfume
This Impossibly Chic Fragrance Line Is the Best-Kept Secret of Kate Middleton and Other Royals
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds