Stretch Marks, Swelling, and Skin Woes: How 5 Beauty Experts Survived Pregnancy

For some, there's no bigger high than nabbing the last Fenty Beauty highlighter in Trophy Wife before it sells out. Still, we hear having a baby is also a pretty joyous life experience. Pregnancy, however, can be a mixed bag and affects every woman differently. For some expectant moms, it's nine months of facial swelling and breakouts. Others get a major glow, reporting smoother skin and thicker, more lustrous hair.

Of course, it helps to be a beauty expert when you're trying to adapt your routine to whatever those pregnancy hormones are throwing at you. We asked celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, and beauty vloggers — all of them mothers — to share the lessons they learned, the products they craved during their pregnancies, and how motherhood has changed their approach to beauty. Take notes, stock up on that shea butter, and remember: sweet little babies often grow up to be mischievous toddlers who like to get into Mommy's makeup.