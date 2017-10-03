 Skip Nav
Mandy Moore
The 1 Throwback Hairstyle That Makes Mandy Moore "Shudder"
Beauty News
Swatches of the Tarte Toasted Palette Will Make You Feel All Sorts of Cozy
Holiday Beauty
Exclusive: See Every Product in MAC's Snowball Holiday Collection
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Stretch Marks, Swelling, and Skin Woes: How 5 Beauty Experts Survived Pregnancy

For some, there's no bigger high than nabbing the last Fenty Beauty highlighter in Trophy Wife before it sells out. Still, we hear having a baby is also a pretty joyous life experience. Pregnancy, however, can be a mixed bag and affects every woman differently. For some expectant moms, it's nine months of facial swelling and breakouts. Others get a major glow, reporting smoother skin and thicker, more lustrous hair.

Of course, it helps to be a beauty expert when you're trying to adapt your routine to whatever those pregnancy hormones are throwing at you. We asked celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists, and beauty vloggers — all of them mothers — to share the lessons they learned, the products they craved during their pregnancies, and how motherhood has changed their approach to beauty. Take notes, stock up on that shea butter, and remember: sweet little babies often grow up to be mischievous toddlers who like to get into Mommy's makeup.

Lacy Redway
For Stretch Marks and Soft Skin
Sarah Potempa
For Glam-on-the-Go Beauty
Rachel Goodwin
For Sensitive Skin
Alba Ramos
For Mama and Baby TLC
Alaha Majid
For Oily Skin
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty ShoppingPregnancy
Pregnancy
by Alessia Santoro
Dealing With Comments About Your Body During Pregnancy
Pregnancy
The Part of Being Pregnant That I Wasn't Prepared For
by Laura Marie Meyers
How to Know If You're Ready to Have a Baby
Pregnancy
Don’t Have a Child Until You Can Honestly Answer These 9 Questions
by Alessia Santoro
Baby Girl Names From the 1950s
Babies
The Most Popular Girl Names From the 1950s Are Too Cute
by Annie Gabillet
Why I Don't Want to Have Kids
Pregnancy
The 1 Simple Reason I Decided Not to Have Kids
by Mary White
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds