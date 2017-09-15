 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Verdict's In — Here's What Reviewers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty's Top Products

It's only been a few days since Rihanna's highly anticipated release of Fenty Beauty came out, and the reviews on Sephora are already flying in faster than we can read. This cruelty-free brand is a hit all over our social feeds, which means it's time to try it for yourself. If you're interested in picking up some items and you're not sure where to start, we filtered through reviews to see exactly what people are saying. Whether you're looking for a supershimmery highlighter or the perfect dewy foundation, there are plenty of irresistible products to choose from. Check out these top-rated items and see what customers had to say.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$18
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick
$25
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
$34
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100
$16
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110
$34
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
$34
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
$25
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Powder
$32
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
$54
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
$32
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Makeup Sponge 100
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Full-Bodied Foundation Brush 110
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Blotting Powder
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Trio
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheek-Hugging Highlight Brush 120
Start Slideshow
Fenty BeautyFENTYBeauty Products ReviewBeauty ShoppingRihannaFallBeauty Products
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds