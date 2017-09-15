The Verdict's In — Here's What Reviewers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty's Top Products

It's only been a few days since Rihanna's highly anticipated release of Fenty Beauty came out, and the reviews on Sephora are already flying in faster than we can read. This cruelty-free brand is a hit all over our social feeds, which means it's time to try it for yourself. If you're interested in picking up some items and you're not sure where to start, we filtered through reviews to see exactly what people are saying. Whether you're looking for a supershimmery highlighter or the perfect dewy foundation, there are plenty of irresistible products to choose from. Check out these top-rated items and see what customers had to say.