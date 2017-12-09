 Skip Nav
Holiday Beauty
13 Millennial Pink Beauty Gifts Every Gen Y-er Needs to Instagram
Beauty News
People Are Creating Lush Bath Bomb Charm Bracelets, and It's the Cutest Damn Thing
Holiday Beauty
10 Chic Rose Gold Makeup Brush Gifts to Upgrade Any Vanity
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Beauty Vloggers Make Aging Look Glamorous

When you get to be a certain age, the standard YouTube beauty tutorial isn't going to be your style. You're already far along enough in life that you know what works for you, and that doesn't include thick coats of glitter or intensely smoky eyes — you're leaving that to your kids. But trust us, that doesn't mean you can't (gorgeously!) age with grace. We found a handful of mature beauty pros who put the average vlogger to shame with their tricks, techniques, and charisma. These stunning women have years of experience testing skin care regimens and perfecting application methods, so you know they're providing you with some advanced expertise. Even if you're not middle-aged, you'll learn a thing or two!

MsGoldGirl
SugarPuffAndFluff
TheHipChickOnline
Melissa55
HotAndFlashy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Makeup TutorialsHair TutorialsYouTubeMakeupSkin Care
Holiday Beauty
Add Festive Flair to Your Hair With This Sparkling Tinsel Rope Braid DIY
by Emily Orofino
What I Learned From Not Wearing Makeup
Skin Care
What I Learned From Not Wearing Makeup For 2 Months
by Tori Crowther
Storybooks Cosmetics Harry Potter Lipstick
Beauty News
Rep Your Hogwarts House With These Harry Potter-Inspired Liquid Lipsticks
by Alaina Demopoulos
Asian Beauty Bloggers
Beauty Tips
These Are the Top Asian Beauty Bloggers You Should Already Know
by Emily Orofino
Best Beauty Books
Gift Guide
Decorate Your Coffee Table With These Gorgeous Beauty Books
by Jessica Cruel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds