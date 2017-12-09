These Beauty Vloggers Make Aging Look Glamorous

When you get to be a certain age, the standard YouTube beauty tutorial isn't going to be your style. You're already far along enough in life that you know what works for you, and that doesn't include thick coats of glitter or intensely smoky eyes — you're leaving that to your kids. But trust us, that doesn't mean you can't (gorgeously!) age with grace. We found a handful of mature beauty pros who put the average vlogger to shame with their tricks, techniques, and charisma. These stunning women have years of experience testing skin care regimens and perfecting application methods, so you know they're providing you with some advanced expertise. Even if you're not middle-aged, you'll learn a thing or two!