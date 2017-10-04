Best Black Lipsticks
The 7 Best Black Lipsticks to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
Don't be afraid to get in touch with your dark side. Black lipstick is always fun for Halloween, but we also love to rock it for vampy makeup looks. Finding the perfect shade and formula can be tricky, so we rounded up our favorite options for your consideration. These picks come in a variety of price points, so you're bound to find something worth trying. Don't hold back — now is your chance to try a cool, edgy look. Get to shopping.
Space.nk.apothecary Black Lace Rabbit Lipstick - Sheer Black
$24
NYX Professional Makeup In Your Element Lipstick Fire Collection - Glossy Black - Only at ULTA
$8.99
from Ulta
Rouge Liquid Lipstick
$35
from Neiman Marcus
