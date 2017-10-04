 Skip Nav
The 7 Best Black Lipsticks to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul

Don't be afraid to get in touch with your dark side. Black lipstick is always fun for Halloween, but we also love to rock it for vampy makeup looks. Finding the perfect shade and formula can be tricky, so we rounded up our favorite options for your consideration. These picks come in a variety of price points, so you're bound to find something worth trying. Don't hold back — now is your chance to try a cool, edgy look. Get to shopping.

M·A·C
MAC Liptensity Lipstick
$21
from Nordstrom
Tarte
Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint
$14
from Sephora
Lipstick Queen
Space.nk.apothecary Black Lace Rabbit Lipstick - Sheer Black
$24
from Nordstrom
Ulta Lipstick
NYX Professional Makeup In Your Element Lipstick Fire Collection - Glossy Black - Only at ULTA
$8.99
from Ulta
Urban Decay
'Vice' Lipstick
$17
from Nordstrom
Christian Dior
Rouge Liquid Lipstick
$35
from Neiman Marcus
Smashbox
Be Legendary Cream Lipstick
$20
from Macy's
M·A·C
MAC Liptensity Lipstick
from Nordstrom
$21
Tarte
Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint
from Sephora
$14
Lipstick Queen
Space.nk.apothecary Black Lace Rabbit Lipstick - Sheer Black
from Nordstrom
$24
Ulta
NYX Professional Makeup In Your Element Lipstick Fire Collection - Glossy Black - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$8.99
Urban Decay
'Vice' Lipstick
from Nordstrom
$17
Christian Dior
Rouge Liquid Lipstick
from Neiman Marcus
$35
Smashbox
Be Legendary Cream Lipstick
from Macy's
$20
