We Found Fall's 9 Best Dark Red Lipsticks That Will Match Your Goth Soul

We've seen people match their lipstick to their eye makeup and rainbow hair, but glamorous goths know the best monochromatic look comes from coordinating your pout to your black heart. Whether you want to channel "the new Taylor" or your favorite grunge vlogger, there are so many ways to step into the beauty dark side.

You're no doubt familiar with the most popular blood-tinted hues out there, like Kat Von D's Damned, ABH's Vamp, and MAC's Diva. We highly recommend keeping all of those products in your vanity, but since Fall is fast approaching, we thought you might want to add a little gothic newness to your beauty bag.

That's why we found nine under-the-radar dark red lipsticks that will make you happier than that dancing pumpkin GIF. You'll probably recognize some of the bigger brands we picked, like Lime Crime and Hourglass, but many of these labels were new even to us. From bullets to balms, each offering brings something unique, and one even costs less than a PSL. Read on for our definitive guide to Fall's most emo hue.