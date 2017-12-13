 Skip Nav
10 Decadent Holiday Party Lipsticks That Will Make Your Mouth Look Amazing on Instagram
Beauty Influencer Gift Guide
You'll Actually Want All of These 10 Gifts Picked by Urban Decay Founder Wende Zomnir
Wet N Wild
Act Fast: Wet n Wild Is Selling $1 Lipsticks at Its Sneaky Online Sale
Beauty News
This Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette Is Going on Sale at Ulta Very Soon
10 Decadent Holiday Party Lipsticks That Will Make Your Mouth Look Amazing on Instagram

Finding the perfect lipstick finish (matte, but not flat or drying) and shade (bright, but still refined) can seem like a never-ending task. After all, just when you think you've found your signature formula, a new season of upgrades is waiting for you around the corner.

That pressure only increases when it comes time for the holidays — everything is dialed up several notches, and you need a richer or sparklier lip to rise to the occasion.

We hear you, which is why we've taken the liberty of rounding up drool-worthy lipsticks that are as luxurious on the inside as they look on the outside.

From a garnet that will help you channel that Old Hollywood glam to a metallic plum that will bring spice to everything nice, keep reading for 10 picks that will take your holiday party look to the next level.


Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Spiced Plum
L'Oréal Paris x Balmain Paris in Confidence
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Dazzling Lights Edition Lipstick in Le Rouge
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Gravity
Too Faced Melted Matte Lipstick in Candy Cane
Estée Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick in Juiced Up
Lancôme L'absolu Rouge Lipstick in Peut-Etre
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Obsessed!
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Rebel
Dior Beauty Diorific Rouge Khol in Intense Garnet
