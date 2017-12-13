10 Decadent Holiday Party Lipsticks That Will Make Your Mouth Look Amazing on Instagram

Finding the perfect lipstick finish (matte, but not flat or drying) and shade (bright, but still refined) can seem like a never-ending task. After all, just when you think you've found your signature formula, a new season of upgrades is waiting for you around the corner.



That pressure only increases when it comes time for the holidays — everything is dialed up several notches, and you need a richer or sparklier lip to rise to the occasion.

We hear you, which is why we've taken the liberty of rounding up drool-worthy lipsticks that are as luxurious on the inside as they look on the outside.

From a garnet that will help you channel that Old Hollywood glam to a metallic plum that will bring spice to everything nice, keep reading for 10 picks that will take your holiday party look to the next level.



